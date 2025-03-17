Forecast: Windy & dry for your St. Patrick's Day

TAMPA — Good Monday morning Tampa Bay! It is St. Patrick's Day and skies are drying out after yesterday's severe storms. We start off windy and mild, in the upper 50s and low 60s. Clouds clear out and winds gust up to 30 mph throughout the day. Highs only get into the mid to upper 60s with plentiful sunshine. A red flag warning is up for critical fire danger across Tampa Bay from noon to 8 PM today. A high rip risk is up along the coast today too. Morning lows on Tuesday cool down back into the 40s and 50s. Highs rebound back to the upper 70s. Warm and sunny for Wednesday. Late-week our next front moves in. For now, we stay dry. Temps fall slightly, but the weekend looks great!

I hope you all have a great day!