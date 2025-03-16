Severe weather impacts Tampa Bay area, Tornado Watch in effect for multiple counties

TAMPA, Fla. — Storms have begun to move onshore from Citrus County to Pinellas County.

A Tornado Warning has been issued for the following counties until 5:30 p.m.:

Citrus

The National Weather Service issued a Tornado Watch for Citrus, Hernando, Pasco, Hillsborough, and Pinellas counties that expired at 5 p.m.

Isolated thunderstorms should be expected across Tampa Bay as severe weather moves through the area.

Check back her for the latest weather alerts and updates as we track severe weather throughout the evening.