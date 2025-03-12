News to Know for March 12

Good morning from the ABC Action News team.

With our beautiful weather today, it feels like spring has come early, and the sea turtles would seem to agree. This past weekend, an NSB Turtle Trackers volunteer from New Smyrna Beach in Volusia County was delighted to see a rare sight: a leatherback sea turtle laying an early nest. Nesting season doesn't officially start until May 1 in northeast Florida, but this early riser was spotted on March 9 covering her eggs on the beach. City officials said the occasion marked the earliest recorded nest on county-managed beaches.

News to Know

The Department of Education announces reduction plans: Officials said the reduction will not impact the government's ability to deliver to students but is instead about "consolidation" of redundant roles.

Officials said the reduction will not impact the government's ability to deliver to students but is instead about "consolidation" of redundant roles. Citrus County offers no fix for a neighborhood's bad roads: Even though homebuyers said they were told the roads would ultimately be paved, Inverness Village 4 still has no paved streets or drainage system.



Even though homebuyers said they were told the roads would ultimately be paved, Inverness Village 4 still has no paved streets or drainage system. Caddy's Treasure Island reopens: Last year, Hurricane Helene caused significant damage to Caddy's main building, forcing them to close for months.

Last year, Hurricane Helene caused significant damage to Caddy's main building, forcing them to close for months. Haines City bans smoking and vaping in public parks: The smoking ban came about after a push from students with the advocacy group Polk Students Working Against Tobacco.

Today's Weather Outlook

Meteorologist Greg Dee says to grab a jacket on your way out the door this morning, because temperatures are expected to get off to a chilly start. Don't worry, though, sunshine will warm us up into the 70s and 80s.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast with Greg Dee on Wednesday, March 12, 2025

Susan Solves It

There are ways you can get your taxes done for free. We look at some of the services available to help you when filing your taxes.

Susan Solves It Quick Tip: Free Tax Filing

Things to Do this Wednesday, March 12

Enjoy live music, food and drinks at Ranch Nite Wednesday in Lakewood Ranch.

When: 6 p.m. Where: 1561 Lakefront Drive, Lakewood Ranch Cost: Free

Put your knowledge to the test with trivia and music bingo night at Yuengling Draft Haus.

When: 7 p.m. Where: 11109 N. 30th Street, Tampa Cost: Free

Take a stroll down Water Street and find your next great read at the Cover to Cover Book Fair.

When: 5:30 p.m. Where: Water Street, Tampa Cost: Free



Looking for more Things to Do? Check out our Things To Do section.