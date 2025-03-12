Haines City bans smoking, vaping in public parks

HAINES CITY, Fla. — Haines City public parks will be smoke and vape free under a new ordinance.

One of Kaitlyn Platt's favorite things to do with her kiddos is to take them to different parks around Haines City.

She is glad to know that the city is taking steps to make parks cleaner and more enjoyable for everyone.

“Secondhand smoke is a very big issue, not just with kids. It stays on you for a long time. Not having it around the parks is going to make the air quality better for all of the children,” said Platt.

Lighting up in Haines City public parks is no longer allowed. Commissioners just passed a smoking and vaping ban in public parks, which include basketball courts, fields, and playgrounds.

“Being a mother and smoker myself, I think it’s a great idea. I try to stay as far away from kids in general when I smoke, and not having other people smoking at the park is what’s most beneficial to all of the kids,” said Platt.

The smoking ban came about after a push from students with the advocacy group Polk Students Working Against Tobacco (SWAT). The 2022 Florida Clean Air Act allows local governments to impose such restrictions.

“We’re in the process of working on getting some signs made in both English and Spanish. From there we are going to have a 30-day grace period to educate the public on that and then the enforcement will begin after those 30 days,” said Terrell Griffin, Haines City Parks & Recreation Director.

People violating the ordinance could be fined up to $500.

“Our intent is not to fine anybody or to have anyone arrested. It's simply about young kids' lungs at play. Ultimately trying to avoid secondhand smoke and being exposed to those elements,” Griffin said.