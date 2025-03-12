Forecast: Chilly start, sunny and mild afternoon

Chilly temperatures to start, warming up fast.

Grab a jacket if you're planning on being out early this morning. Temperatures in most towns away from the water are in the 40s this morning. Winds are light to calm.

With clear skies today, sunshine will push these chilly morning temperatures very quickly through the 50s and 60s and into the low 70s in most towns before noon. We'll spend much of the day in the 70s with the coolest temps, low 70s, at the coast and the warmest highs east of I-75, near 80 degrees.

Another nice day ahead for Thursday. The morning will be a couple of degrees warmer. Winds will shift to more from the southwest. That will start to bring in a little bit warmer and more humid air. You won't feel much humidity Thursday though with highs reaching the mid and upper 70s along the coast again and the low 80s inland.

Look for a more substantial increase in temperatures and humidity levels Friday and Saturday. Highs will reach the low 80s Friday and the mid-80s near the coast on Saturday. Some in the interior on Saturday may get close to 90.

The forecast data is still a bit uncertain on the arrival time of our next rain maker. Today it looks like most of the daylight hours on Sunday should be dry, though a couple of pop-up showers are possible during the afternoon. By evening, more substantial and widespread showers will approach the coast. Though the majority of this rain will fall on Monday morning, I cannot rule out some sct'd rain late on Sunday.

Monday looks cooler because of the showers and clouds. Once the rain moves out, temperatures next week will quickly warm into the 70s and low 80s.

Have a great Wednesday!