Sea turtle lays earliest-record nest on Volusia County beaches

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — One Floridian was lucky enough to catch a glimpse of a rare sight in Volusia County this week.

The City of New Smyrna Beach said Turtle Trackers volunteer Jackie Frymire was enjoying an early morning walk on March 9 when she spotted a leatherback sea turtle covering her eggs on the beach.

Nesting season in northeast Florida doesn't officially start until May 1, meaning this turtle got a head start. City officials said it's the earliest recorded nest on county-managed beaches.

After the mother returned to the ocean, Frymire and other volunteers marked the nest with survey stakes and ribbon, which will be monitored throughout its incubation period.

Over the next couple of months, hundreds of sea turtles will emerge to lay eggs on the beach at night. Officials said over 580 nests are laid on average in Volusia County, and last year's season saw 902 nests.

Nesting season runs from May 1 to Oct. 31.