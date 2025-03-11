News to Know for March 11

Good morning from the ABC Action News team.

After yesterday's chaos, our weather is expected to behave today. If you want to take advantage and get outside, consider a trip to one of the many beautiful springs the Sunshine State has to offer. It may be too chilly to swim, (our temperatures will be in the low 70s), but you'll still be able to enjoy sunny skies as you float along the crystal clear water. It's too bad that Rainbow Springs retired their "submarines," which once took visitors 5 feet beneath the water line to see the spring in all its glory. Guess we'll have to rely on our goggles for now.

News to Know

Today's Weather Outlook

Meteorologist Greg Dee says to expect much calmer weather today, including clear, sunny skies and a mild breeze. Temperatures will also warm quickly through the 60s in the morning into the 70s during the afternoon, which is where they'll stay all day.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast with Greg Dee on Tuesday, March 11, 2025

Susan Solves It

Taking out a line of credit is getting harder, with a new survey finding half of adults who applied for a loan didn't get one. We look at what's causing this and ways to boost your credit score.

Rejected for a loan

Things to Do this Tuesday

CareerSource Hillsborough-Pinellas hosts an in-person job fair featuring top local employers and training partners.

When: 10 a.m. Where: 13805 58th Street North, Clearwater Cost: Free

Hillsborough County Public Library Cooperative starts its free 2025 author program with New York Times bestselling author Jamie Ford.

When: 6 p.m. Where: 2903 West Bearss Avenue, Tampa Cost: Free

Find fresh produce and handmade goods at the Gulfport Fresh Market.

When: 9 a.m. Where: 3101 Beach Boulevard, Gulfport Cost: Free



