Wimauma Elementary School students get a lion-sized field trip from community leaders

WIMAUMA, Fla. — Fifth-graders at Wimauma Elementary School just can't wait to be at the Straz Center seeing "The Lion King" musical.

Community leaders are giving the special field trip on April 3 as a gift so that all kids can enjoy the arts.

"For some of our students, this will be their first time traveling outside of the Wimauma community," says Karen Fletcher, the school's principal.

The gift is from a partnership between Mahogany Kids Fine Arts Foundation, Safe & Sound Hillsborough and the Straz Center.

"Our main mission is to go into underrepresented communities and expose them to the arts," says Kiva Williams, founder of Mahogany Kids Fine Arts Foundation.

More than 100 students plus staff will be attending the show.

The school still needs funding for field trip meals and school T-shirts. To donate, go here.