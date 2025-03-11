Forecast: Sunny, dry and quiet

Much calmer weather today!

Temperatures this morning will start cool, in the 50s in most places. Skies are clear and there is still a bit of a breeze but it is significantly lighter than what we saw Monday.

As the day goes on, expect sunny skies. Northwest breezes will keep things comfortable and dry. Gusts may reach around 20 mph at times, especially near or on the water. Temperatures will warm quickly through the 60s in the morning into the 70s during the afternoon and that's where they will stay all day.

The coolest morning of the week looks to be on Wednesday. That's when most towns away from the water will fall into the 40s and low 50s. The temperatures however will recover very quickly on Wednesday with afternoon highs in the mid and upper-70s.

Thursday looks very similar with only slightly milder temps in the morning. We'll see highs back in the 70s during the afternoon. The only difference here would be a few more fair-weather clouds popping up during the afternoon.

Great beach weather begins on Friday, just in time for the weekend! Look for highs around 80 on Friday and we could see mid or even upper-80s on Saturday.

Sunday now looks dry with highs again in the 80s. The next chance of rain now looks to arrive on Monday.

Have a great Tuesday!