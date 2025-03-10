Home healthcare worker is accused of stealing over $7,000 from hospice patient

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A home healthcare worker is accused of stealing over $7,000 from a hospice patient.

Hillsborough County Sheriff (HCSO) said the victim, who was receiving hospice care, contacted them on March 4 and said a home health assistant was defrauding her.

Deputies investigated the incident and found that Shawn Livingston, 57, an employee of a home health company, had convinced the victim to use the money app Zelle to pay for her home health visits.

HCSO said Livingston would then manipulate the transactions and transfer the money to personal accounts to pay off creditors and make cruise payments. Livingston stole over $7,000 from the victim, according to HCSO.

According to police records, Livingston has also gone under the alias Shawn Bernard and has a criminal history in Marion County under that name.

Livingston faces multiple charges, including exploitation of an elderly person and grand theft.

