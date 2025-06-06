News to Know for June 6

Good morning from the ABC Action News team.

After a week of rainy weather and Saharan dust, we've finally made it to Friday, and it looks like things are starting to clear up a bit. While we can still expect a few showers (and those hazy skies will still be visible), rain chances starting tomorrow are likely to stay low, and that dust in the air is set to thin out. If you haven't planned your weekend yet, we've got you covered with our Things to Do guide. Speaking of which, it's not just the weather you should keep an eye on: expect major traffic near Raymond James Stadium as Metallica takes the stage during their world tour.

News to Know

Robots and 3D printers help save Florida marine life: Climate technologies that work with nature are the future of protecting our coastlines from climate change, sea level rise and more powerful storms.

Tampa's flood relief project divides a crowd: Solving the flooding issue in SoHo has created two distinct factions: those pushing for fixes and another group worried about the construction's impact.



A private lunar lander from Japan crashes into the moon: Communication ceased less than two minutes before the spacecraft's scheduled landing on the moon with a mini rover.

Communication ceased less than two minutes before the spacecraft’s scheduled landing on the moon with a mini rover. Alligator Alley Trail in Polk County reopens: The trail had been closed to visitors for months after being damaged during Hurricane Milton last October.

Today's Weather Outlook

Meteorologist Greg Dee says those near the coast will start warm this morning, near 80. Away from the water, look for morning temperatures in the low to mid-70s. Although most will stay dry, there likely will be a few showers near the coast, west of I-75, during the morning hours.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast with Greg Dee on Monday, November 18, 2024

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Susan Solves It

23 and Me was recently sold to a biotechnology company known for how it uses DNA to create new drugs. So what does that mean for the privacy of its customers? We look at what the company says it's doing to safeguard privacy.

Daly Discoveries

MockFusion in Dunedin is serving up mocktails, organic drinks and a lot of community love. The women-owned business focuses on health, happiness and delicious concoctions.

New Dunedin mocktail lounge

Things to Do this Friday, June 5

Go see the Tony award-winning musical comedy "SHUCKED."

When: 7:30 p.m. Where: 1010 N. WC MacInnes Place, Tampa Cost: Starting at $19

Go to Sangria Night at Keel Farms with Latin music, dancing, and handcrafted sangria.

When: 5 p.m Where: 5202 W Thonotosassa Rd, Plant City Cost: Free

Go see Metallica on their M72 World Tour. When: 6 p.m. Where: 4201 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa Cost: Check prices here



