Things to do in Tampa Bay this weekend | June 6-8

If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (June 6-8), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.

Things to do this Friday (6/6)

When: 6 p.m.

Where: 810 East Skagway Avenue, Tampa

Cost: Free

Info: Find local and handmade goods and enjoy delicious food.

Things to do this Saturday (6/7)

When: 10 a.m.

Where: 400 Bayshore Drive NE, St. Petersburg

Cost: Free

Info: Enjoy family-focused activities, vendors, live local entertainment and more.

When: 8 p.m.

Where: 1812 N 17th Street, Tampa

Cost: Free

Info: Catch acts like Pilot Jonezz and Leisure Hour at this anniversary celebration.

When: 10 a.m.

Where: 5500 Shore Boulevard South, Gulfport

Cost: Free

Info: Find vendors along with live entertainment and music.

When: 10 a.m.

Where: 249 Windward Passage, Clearwater

Cost: Free

Info: Head to the Clearwater Marine Aquarium to celebrate our oceans.

When: 5 p.m.

Where: 200 Rex Place, Madeira Beach

Cost: Free

Info: Find art, handmade goods and drinks at this local market.

When: 9 a.m.

Where: 400 Bonnet Springs Boulevard, Lakeland

Cost: Free

Info: Learn all about reptiles through hands-on activities and animal interactions.

Things to do this Sunday (6/8)

When: 6 p.m.

Where: 5223 Orient Road, Tampa

Cost: Click here for ticket information

Info: Watch the comedian perform live in Tampa.

Multiday events

When: Friday and Sunday, 6 p.m.

Where: 4201 N Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa

Cost: Click here for ticket information

Info: Watch the iconic band take the stage in Tampa.

When: All weekend, various times

Where: 1 Steinbrenner Drive, Tampa

Cost: Click here for ticket information

Info: Cheer on the Rays as they take on the Marlins at Steinbrenner Field.

When: All weekend, starting Friday at 2 p.m.

Where: 4802 U.S. 301 N, Tampa

Cost: $5

Info: Find collectible memorabilia from over 250 vendors.