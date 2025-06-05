Things to do in Tampa Bay this weekend | June 6-8

If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (June 6-8), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.
Things to do this Friday (6/6)
Tampa Makers Market
When: 6 p.m.
Where: 810 East Skagway Avenue, Tampa
Cost: Free
Info: Find local and handmade goods and enjoy delicious food.
Things to do this Saturday (6/7)
Youth Pride and Family Day
When: 10 a.m.
Where: 400 Bayshore Drive NE, St. Petersburg
Cost: Free
Info: Enjoy family-focused activities, vendors, live local entertainment and more.
Emo Night Tampa 10 Year Anniversary
When: 8 p.m.
Where: 1812 N 17th Street, Tampa
Cost: Free
Info: Catch acts like Pilot Jonezz and Leisure Hour at this anniversary celebration.
Gulfport Pride 2025
When: 10 a.m.
Where: 5500 Shore Boulevard South, Gulfport
Cost: Free
Info: Find vendors along with live entertainment and music.
World Oceans Day at CMA
When: 10 a.m.
Where: 249 Windward Passage, Clearwater
Cost: Free
Info: Head to the Clearwater Marine Aquarium to celebrate our oceans.
Madeira Beach Midnight Market
When: 5 p.m.
Where: 200 Rex Place, Madeira Beach
Cost: Free
Info: Find art, handmade goods and drinks at this local market.
Summer Naturalists
When: 9 a.m.
Where: 400 Bonnet Springs Boulevard, Lakeland
Cost: Free
Info: Learn all about reptiles through hands-on activities and animal interactions.
Things to do this Sunday (6/8)
George Lopez at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
When: 6 p.m.
Where: 5223 Orient Road, Tampa
Cost: Click here for ticket information
Info: Watch the comedian perform live in Tampa.
Multiday events
Metallica at Raymond James Stadium
When: Friday and Sunday, 6 p.m.
Where: 4201 N Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa
Cost: Click here for ticket information
Info: Watch the iconic band take the stage in Tampa.
Tampa Bay Rays vs. Miami Marlins
When: All weekend, various times
Where: 1 Steinbrenner Drive, Tampa
Cost: Click here for ticket information
Info: Cheer on the Rays as they take on the Marlins at Steinbrenner Field.
Tampa Sports Collectors Expo
When: All weekend, starting Friday at 2 p.m.
Where: 4802 U.S. 301 N, Tampa
Cost: $5
Info: Find collectible memorabilia from over 250 vendors.
