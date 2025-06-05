Watch Now
LifestyleThings To Do

Actions

Things to do in Tampa Bay this weekend | June 6-8

Metallica, Emo Night Tampa and free things to do
Metallica in Concert - Atlanta
Paul R. Giunta/Paul R. Giunta/Invision/AP
Metallica performs during the M72 World Tour on Tuesday, June 3, 2025, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
Metallica in Concert - Atlanta
Posted
and last updated

If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (June 6-8), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.

Looking for more fun? Click here.

Things to do this Friday (6/6)

Tampa Makers Market

When: 6 p.m.
Where: 810 East Skagway Avenue, Tampa
Cost: Free
Info: Find local and handmade goods and enjoy delicious food.

Things to do this Saturday (6/7)

Youth Pride and Family Day

When: 10 a.m.
Where: 400 Bayshore Drive NE, St. Petersburg
Cost: Free
Info: Enjoy family-focused activities, vendors, live local entertainment and more.

Emo Night Tampa 10 Year Anniversary

When: 8 p.m.
Where: 1812 N 17th Street, Tampa
Cost: Free
Info: Catch acts like Pilot Jonezz and Leisure Hour at this anniversary celebration.

Gulfport Pride 2025

When: 10 a.m.
Where: 5500 Shore Boulevard South, Gulfport
Cost: Free
Info: Find vendors along with live entertainment and music.

World Oceans Day at CMA

When: 10 a.m.
Where: 249 Windward Passage, Clearwater
Cost: Free
Info: Head to the Clearwater Marine Aquarium to celebrate our oceans.

Madeira Beach Midnight Market

When: 5 p.m.
Where: 200 Rex Place, Madeira Beach
Cost: Free
Info: Find art, handmade goods and drinks at this local market.

Summer Naturalists

When: 9 a.m.
Where: 400 Bonnet Springs Boulevard, Lakeland
Cost: Free
Info: Learn all about reptiles through hands-on activities and animal interactions.

Things to do this Sunday (6/8)

George Lopez at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

When: 6 p.m.
Where: 5223 Orient Road, Tampa
Cost: Click here for ticket information
Info: Watch the comedian perform live in Tampa.

Multiday events

Metallica at Raymond James Stadium

When: Friday and Sunday, 6 p.m.
Where: 4201 N Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa
Cost: Click here for ticket information
Info: Watch the iconic band take the stage in Tampa.

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Miami Marlins

When: All weekend, various times
Where: 1 Steinbrenner Drive, Tampa
Cost: Click here for ticket information
Info: Cheer on the Rays as they take on the Marlins at Steinbrenner Field.

Tampa Sports Collectors Expo

When: All weekend, starting Friday at 2 p.m.
Where: 4802 U.S. 301 N, Tampa
Cost: $5
Info: Find collectible memorabilia from over 250 vendors.

If you have any upcoming weekend events, send them to brian.mcbride@wfts.com for consideration.

Latest Local News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

About Us

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.