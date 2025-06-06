Forecast: Less rain and haze, more sun today.

Only a few showers today with plenty of heat and humidity.

Those near the coast will start warm this morning, near 80. Away from the water look for morning temperatures in the low to mid-70s. Although most will stay dry, there likely will be a few showers near the coast, west of I-75, during the morning hours.

These showers will shift east as we go through the afternoon, ending up well east of I-75 by this evening. This means that for anyone who has outdoor plans along the coast this evening (west of I-75), conditions should stay warm and dry.

If you've got outdoor plans this weekend, the weather is looking promising. I don't think we'll be completely rain free, but overall rain coverage looks rather low. On-shore flow will continue Saturday and Sunday. This means a very warm start near 80 along the coast and highs around the low 90s during the afternoon. There will be a 20% chance of a pop-up shower or storm late in the day, most of which will be away from the coast. The only time the coast may see a shower this weekend is during the first half of the day.

Rain chances will likely stay low to start next week too, but look for an increase in rain coverage beginning on Tuesday.

Have a good weekend!