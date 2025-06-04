News to Know for June 4

Good morning from the ABC Action News team.

It's June 4, and we're only a few days into hurricane season. While it seems like some people across the Tampa Bay area are already starting their preparations, others are still trying to find a way forward from last year's storms. That sentiment was echoed in St. Petersburg last night, when the community was invited to discuss what’s next for Tropicana Field's 86 acres of land after Hurricane Milton left it damaged. In other parts of Pinellas County, officials are coming up with ways to issue permits in unincorporated areas faster, a response to the months-long delays many homeowners faced when trying to make repairs. No matter what happens this year, it's never too early to prepare. Check our hurricane guide for ways you can stay ready.

News to Know

Today's Weather Outlook

Meteorologist Greg Dee says we'll start off with partly to mostly cloudy skies this morning, but clouds will fill in by midday. Expect scattered rain and storms to return this afternoon and evening.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast with Greg Dee on Wednesday, June 4, 2025

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Susan Solves It

The new FTC rule requires transparent pricing for live events and short-term housing, ensuring consumers see total costs upfront. ABC Action News Reporter Susan El Khoury provides tips on navigating the new fee disclosure rule to avoid hidden charges when booking tickets and accommodations.

Susan Solves It: New Fee Disclosure Rule

Things to Do this Wednesday, June 4

Dive into the enchanting world of stories with King Ripple at the Tampa Baseball Museum, great for young readers.

When: 11 a.m. Where: 2003 N 19th St, Tampa Cost: Free

Grab your floral containers and go to Keel Farms for a day of picking your favorite blooms in the flower fields.

When: 11 a.m. Where: 5202 W Thonotosassa Rd, Plant City Cost: $6

Attend a musical of "Shucked," where laughter and catchy tunes come together for a corn-tastic night of entertainment.

When: 7:30 p.m. Where: 1010 N. WC MacInnes Place, Tampa Cost: $133



Looking for more Things to Do? Check out our Things To Do section.