News to Know for June 4

It's June 4, and we're only a few days into hurricane season. While it seems like some people across the Tampa Bay area are already starting their preparations, others are still trying to find a way forward from last year's storms. That sentiment was echoed in St. Petersburg last night, when the community was invited to discuss what’s next for Tropicana Field's 86 acres of land after Hurricane Milton left it damaged. In other parts of Pinellas County, officials are coming up with ways to issue permits in unincorporated areas faster, a response to the months-long delays many homeowners faced when trying to make repairs. No matter what happens this year, it's never too early to prepare. Check our hurricane guide for ways you can stay ready.
News to Know
- Florida teens now face an extra step before getting a learner's permit: Governor Ron DeSantis signed a new law requiring teenage drivers to complete a driver's education course before receiving their permit.
- NOAA hurricane hunters make their preparations: NOAA flight director and meteorologist Jonathan Zawislak helps guide pilots during missions to get the data they need from the storm as safely as possible.
- A wall collapse leaves some without their belongings: Over a month after the wall collapsed at a North Tampa US Postal Service facility, dozens of customers of a moving company are still feeling the impacts.
- Santa Ono is rejected for the University of Florida presidency: The longtime academic was rejected by the state university system board amid sharp criticism from political conservatives.
Today's Weather Outlook
Meteorologist Greg Dee says we'll start off with partly to mostly cloudy skies this morning, but clouds will fill in by midday. Expect scattered rain and storms to return this afternoon and evening.
Susan Solves It
The new FTC rule requires transparent pricing for live events and short-term housing, ensuring consumers see total costs upfront. ABC Action News Reporter Susan El Khoury provides tips on navigating the new fee disclosure rule to avoid hidden charges when booking tickets and accommodations.
Things to Do this Wednesday, June 4
- Dive into the enchanting world of stories with King Ripple at the Tampa Baseball Museum, great for young readers.
- When: 11 a.m.
- Where: 2003 N 19th St, Tampa
- Cost: Free
- Grab your floral containers and go to Keel Farms for a day of picking your favorite blooms in the flower fields.
- When: 11 a.m.
- Where: 5202 W Thonotosassa Rd, Plant City
- Cost: $6
- Attend a musical of "Shucked," where laughter and catchy tunes come together for a corn-tastic night of entertainment.
- When: 7:30 p.m.
- Where: 1010 N. WC MacInnes Place, Tampa
- Cost: $133
