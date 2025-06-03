New Florida law requires teens to take driver's ed before getting their learner's permit

TAMPA, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis signed a new law stating that teenage drivers need to complete a driver's education course before receiving their learner's permit.

The law previously stated that students only needed to complete a traffic law and substance abuse course before receiving their permit.

The addition is only for students at least 15 years of age. Anyone who is 18 years old or older does not need to complete the course.

The law is set to go into effect on July 1, 2025.