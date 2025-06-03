Watch Now
NewsFlorida News

Actions

New Florida law requires teens to take driver's ed before getting their learner's permit

teen driving.png
WFTS
teen driving.png
Posted

TAMPA, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis signed a new law stating that teenage drivers need to complete a driver's education course before receiving their learner's permit.

The law previously stated that students only needed to complete a traffic law and substance abuse course before receiving their permit.

The addition is only for students at least 15 years of age. Anyone who is 18 years old or older does not need to complete the course.

The law is set to go into effect on July 1, 2025.

Hurricane season is officially here, and experts say now is the time to hurricane-prep your home and yard. From flying branches to toppling trees, yard debris can quickly turn dangerous when a storm rolls in.

Hurricane season is here, and it's time to prepare your yard

Latest Florida News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

About Us

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.