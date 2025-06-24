Watch Now
News to Know for June 24

Vahid Salemi/AP
A general view shows Tehran skyline, Iran Tuesday, June 24, 2025.
Good morning from the ABC Action News team.

If you have some errands to run this Tuesday, you may want to take care of them early, because we have another rainy day ahead. Most of us won't see said rain until the second half of the afternoon, which will eventually bring frequent lightning and gusty winds. Either way, it's best to stay inside once these storms intensify, and if you can't, take precautions. If you're looking for an indoor activity, consider a movie at Tampa Theatre and Sun-Ray Cinema.

News to Know

Today's Weather Outlook

Meteorologist Greg Dee says it will be a dry start out there this morning. Most towns are starting the day in the 70s, with a few even down into the upper 60s away from the coast. Skies will be sunny through the morning.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:

A traveler’s unexpected journey: Flight diversion causes distressing reunion

A man's plans for a family visit in Florida take a twist when his mother's flight is diverted, leading to confusion and a long drive to reunite, along with complications from the airline's policies.

Things to Do this Tuesday, June 24

  • Punch and groove your way to fitness with a boxing workout with Rumble Boxing Tampa.
    • When: 6 p.m.
    • Where: 1910 North Ola Avenue, Tampa
    • Cost: Free
  • Get hands-on experience with bonsai crafting at Cigar City Brewing.
    • When: 7 p.m.
    • Where: 3924 W Spruce St, Tampa
    • Cost: $75
  • Test your knowledge at trivia, hosted by Keel Farms.
    • When: 6:30 p.m.
    • Where: 5202 W Thonotosassa Rd, Plant City
    • Cost: Free

