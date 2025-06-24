Forecast: Mostly sunny, sct'd PM storms, low 90s

Heat, humidity and more PM storms.

Dry start out there this morning. Most towns are starting the day in the 70s with a few even down into the upper 60s away from the coast. Skies will be sunny through the morning.

By midday today expect temperatures to climb into the 90s with mostly sunny skies. Although a pop-up shower or storm will be possible at any time after noon today, most will not see the rain until the second half of the afternoon. Just like Monday, the showers will move west quickly and intensify west of I-75 with some of the heaviest downpours right at the coast this evening. Gusty winds and frequent lightning are all possible with these storms.

It looks like rain coverage will briefly increase on Wednesday and especially on Thursday as some upper-level energy moves over Florida. Thursday may see the highest rain coverage across the state, overall.

The weekend is still looking rather typical for this time of year. We'll see highs in the 90s with a 40% chance of pop-up storms each afternoon.

TROPICS: Low pressure in the Atlantic east of Bermuda still has not developed into anything and it looks like it's running out of time. The NHC now only has a 40% chance of development over the next 2 days. This low pressure is quickly moving into an area of stronger wind shear and colder water so if nothing happens with it over the next 24 hours, it may simply run out of time.

The rest of the Atlantic is dominated by strong shear and another large Saharan dust cloud. This cloud will approach South Florida Thursday and may bring us hazy skies by the end of the week.