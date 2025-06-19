Forecast: More storms on tap for today

Watch Now
TAMPA — Good Thursday morning Tampa Bay and Happy Juneteenth! It is another hot and humid morning here in Tampa Bay with mostly cloudy skies. Temps start off warm in the 70s and low 80s with showers likely bubbling up mid to late morning around the coast. The sea breeze moves them inland throughout the day with the majority of us seeing rain. Highs stay in the low 90s feeling like the triple digits. Friday looks wet, but into the weekend the rain coverage looks to be slightly less. Highs crank back up into the low to mid 90s into next week with scattered rain showers.

I hope you all have a great day!

