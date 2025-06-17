News to Know for June 17

Good morning from the ABC Action News team.

Today is the big day. Tuesday night, ABC Action News Listens is hosting the State of Insurance Town Hall, which will bring five insurance experts into your community to answer your questions this hurricane season. Viewers have shared with us about their sky-high premiums for years, which were put to the test last hurricane season when many were left by their insurance with nothing to help rebuild. If this sounds all too familiar, tune in to our town hall tonight at 7:30 p.m. on ABC Action News Plus.

News to Know

Florida lawmakers pass a final budget: After over a month of delays, lawmakers passed their final state budget, avoiding a government shutdown in the process.

Today's Weather Outlook

Meteorologist Ally Blake says we'll have another toasty start to the day, with morning lows in the 70s and 80s. Heat index values will be close to 100 degrees, and scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely in the afternoon and evening over the next few days.

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Susan Solves It

A recent survey found that almost half of US adults are planning on cutting back on spending as they're feeling financial strains. We look at the top costs they say they're cutting.

SSI Spending less on the extras

Things to Do this June 17

Have fun at the Clearwater Marine Aquarium as the adorable capybaras make their return for a summer of splashes and snuggles.

When: 11 a.m. Where: 249 Windward Passage, Clearwater Cost: $59.95

Rock out with the electrifying energy of BABYMETAL as they bring their unique sound to The Yuengling Center.

When: 7 p.m. Where: 12499 USF Bull Run Drive, Tampa Cost: $26

Dive into the world of aquatic-inspired masterpieces at the "Splash" summer art show at the Syd Entel Galleries.

When: 9:30 a.m. Where: 247 Main Street, Safety Harbor Cost: $25



