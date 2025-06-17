Forecast: Isolated chance with near triple digit heat indices

TAMPA — Good Tuesday morning Tampa Bay! Another toasty start to the day with morning lows in the 70s and 80s. Mostly dry to start with highs in the low 90s. Heat index values will be close to 100 degrees. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely in the afternoon and evening over the next few days. Temps stay in the low 90s. Thursday and Friday bring a wider coverage of rain. The weekend for now continues that pattern. The tropics also continue to stay quiet for the next seven days.

I hope you all have a great day!