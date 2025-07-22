News to Know for July 22

Good morning from the ABC Action News team.

It's Tuesday, July 22, and on this day in 1993, aviator Wiley Post completed the first solo flight around the world in just 7 days, 18 hours and 49 minutes. If you're flying today, hopefully on a shorter flight, Meteorologist Greg Dee suggests keeping an eye on the rain coming earlier than usual, around 11 a.m. While the early showers might disrupt a few flights, it’s not all bad news, because the Tampa Bay Rays could actually play tonight's game at 7:30 without the usual rain delay.

News to Know

Riverview neighbors still waiting for road repair nine months after Milton: More than nine months after Hurricane Milton, homeowners like Carmen Loveless would like to move on. But they can’t.

Remains of Air Force Tech. Sgt. Willis R. Hall of Florida, identified after decades: In 1968, while stationed at Lima Site 85 in Laos, Hall was killed during an attack by Vietnamese commandos, with only eight of the 18 men being rescued.



In 1968, while stationed at Lima Site 85 in Laos, Hall was by Vietnamese commandos, with only eight of the 18 men being rescued. Homeowners shut out of the popular My Safe Florida Home Program: After two years of applying and waiting for funding, the Millers received a letter shattering whatever hope they had of securing a grant.

After two years of applying and waiting for funding, the Millers received a letter shattering whatever hope they had of securing a grant. Wildfires and heat waves bring summer extremes across the country: The U.S. saw both vigorous wildfires and high heat warnings Monday, as extreme summer weather has the potential to reach from one side of the country to the other.

Today's Weather Outlook

Meteorologist Greg Dee says we'll start today with warm temperatures and high humidity, with a few early showers and increasing rain coverage by midday.

Susan Solves It

Electric vehicles can ignite from exposure to saltwater during hurricanes and pose fire risks long after floodwaters recede, emphasizing the need for owner awareness this storm season. ABC Action News Reporter Susan El Khoury advises EV owners to move their vehicles out of flood-prone areas to prevent potential fire hazards after storms.

Things to Do this July 22

Test your knowledge and compete for prizes at Trivia Night hosted by Timeless Entertainment at Keel Farms.

When: 6:30 p.m. Where: 5202 W Thonotosassa Rd, Plant City Cost: Free

Craft your own bonsai masterpiece in a fun, hands-on class at Armature Works.

When: 6:30 p.m. Where: 1910 North Ola Avenue, Tampa Cost: $80

Enjoy a relaxing evening of sewing and creativity at Sew Chill with AMRoC Fab Lab.

When: 5:30 p.m. Where: 2154 University Square Mall, Tampa Cost: Free



