Forecast: Sct'd rain likely Tuesday

Sct'd showers today, not as hot.

We'll start today with very warm temperatures and high humidity. A few showers will already be around and the rain coverage will only increase as we go through the morning hours toward midday. Highs today will range from the upper 80s to the low 90s.

Another day of widespread rain is likely on Wednesday. Tomorrow however the most likely timing is a bit later than today, mostly in the afternoon. A broad southeast flow will allow for numerous showers and storms to develop Wednesday. These will move northwest and back toward the coast.

Thursday will likely also feature heavier rain coverage with a 60% chance of showers and highs in the low 90s. By Friday the rain coverage will drop to 40% and then down to 20% for the weekend. With less rain this weekend, expect much hotter temperatures.

TROPICS: A tropical wave out in the Atlantic continues to move toward the islands of the Caribbean. This wave is surrounded by dry air and is unlikely to develop. A few showers however are likely from this wave across the Caribbean islands over the next several days.