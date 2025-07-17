News to Know for July 17

Good morning from the ABC Action News team.

We got past Hump Day, and now the weekend is nearly in sight. Have you made any plans yet? If not, I have a suggestion: This Saturday, Matcha Fest will take over the historic Cuban Club in Ybor City from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Vendors from all over, including Ritual Grounds Cafe, will be serving up their take on all kinds of tasty matcha concoctions. Tickets are still up for grabs (starting at $15), so be sure to grab one before they sell out.

News to Know

A family shares their mother's survival story: After surviving an attempted rape and shooting by a coworker, Linda Espino's children are speaking out to help others recognize red flags.

After surviving an attempted rape and shooting by a coworker, Linda Espino’s children are speaking out to help others recognize red flags. Kids living with pediatric cancer come together: 1 Voice Academy is hosting dozens of activities during its annual summer camp to make kids feel like kids despite battling cancer.



1 Voice Academy is hosting dozens of activities during its annual summer camp to make kids feel like kids despite battling cancer. Tampa's new 'Little Skimmer' helps keep waters clean: The city said that the trash boat, which launched this year, can access harder to reach areas like seawalls, mangroves, and shallow edges.

The city said that the trash boat, which launched this year, can access harder to reach areas like seawalls, mangroves, and shallow edges. A storm system has the Gulf Coast bracing for flooding: The system, which is percolating over Florida, will be called Dexter if it becomes a named storm.

Today's Weather Outlook

Meteorologist Greg Dee says we'll start the day dry, with temperatures in the 70s and mostly clear skies. Look for sunny and hot weather for the first half of the day as temperatures reach the low 90s by early afternoon.

Susan Solves It

Most parents plan to spend as much or more on back-to-school supplies this year, with many using AI to find discounts and focusing on sales. ABC Action News Reporter Susan El Khoury says parents should consider setting a budget and prioritizing essential items to make the most of their back-to-school shopping.

Things to Do this Thursday, July 17

Dive into the Sunshine Summertime Celebration for tasty treats, fun giveaways, and a chance to meet local attractions in Tampa Bay.

When: 11:30 a.m. Where: 201 N Franklin St, Tampa Cost: Free

Immerse yourself in creativity at Art After Dark at the MFA, where you can explore captivating galleries, enjoy exclusive programming, and soak up the vibrant atmosphere after hours.

When: 5 p.m. Where: 255 Beach Drive NE, St. Pete Cost: $15

Prepare for fun at LAB Laughs 2025, featuring a hilarious lineup of one-act comedies from talented playwrights around the globe.

When: 8 p.m. Where: 812 E Henderson Ave, Tampa Cost: $31



Looking for more Things to Do? Check out our Things To Do section.