News to Know for July 15

Good morning from the ABC Action News team.

I know—you're probably sick of hearing about the bad weather. You may have even been one of the hundreds impacted by flight cancellations and delays at Tampa International Airport yesterday. As frustrating as it can be, stay prepared: the National Hurricane Center is currently monitoring a low-pressure system off the eastern coast of Florida that has the potential to develop into a stronger storm. It's set to move west and cross over the state on Tuesday, bringing thunderstorms and rain along the way. For those of you who are out and about, keep a close eye on the forecast.

News to Know

'Forever chemicals' are found at concerning levels: A report showed the results of a test that found per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances at higher than recommended levels in Temple Terrace water.

A report showed the results of a test that found per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances at higher than recommended levels in Temple Terrace water. Tampa residents demand flood fixes: After Hurricanes Milton and Helene, residents say even routine rainstorms cause panic, and they want long-term infrastructure solutions.



After Hurricanes Milton and Helene, residents say even routine rainstorms cause panic, and they want long-term infrastructure solutions. HOA violations lead to a woman's arrest: Riverview homeowner Irena Green is speaking out after she spent a week in jail for what started as HOA violations involving her lawn.

Riverview homeowner Irena Green is speaking out after she spent a week in jail for what started as HOA violations involving her lawn. A major expansion is coming to a local food hall: A local developer announced that there are four commercial buildings available that will join the current Bowen Yard food hall.

WATCH Good Morning Tampa Bay, streaming NOW through 10 a.m.

Good Morning Tampa Bay at 7am

Today's Weather Outlook

Meteorologist Greg Dee says we'll start dry this morning with temperatures in the 70s. Look for mostly dry weather through the first half of the day with a mix of clouds and sun.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast with Greg Dee on Tuesday, July 15, 2025

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Susan Solves It

A recent survey found that many US adults feel financially insecure, prompting expert advice on improving personal finances and achieving financial goals. ABC Action News Reporter Susan El Khoury gives tips on enhancing your financial stability and achieving your goals.

Susan Solves It: Financial Security Tips

Things to Do this Tuesday, July 15

Attend "Willa's Daiq Off!," where you can sip exciting daiquiris, savor delicious bites, groove to live music, and cheer on local bartenders as they mix it up for a chance to win.

When: 6 p.m. Where: 1700 W Fig St., Tampa Cost: Free

Celebrate Tampa’s birthday at "Preserving Tampa’s Black History: Boots on the Ground Campaign," and learn how your artifacts can help preserve the rich stories of the city’s Black heritage.

When: 6 p.m. Where: 1213 N. Central Avenue, Tampa Cost: Free

Head to "Tweak & Fly Drone MeetUp" to connect with fellow drone enthusiasts while flying your own or testing out one of theirs on the indoor drone field.

When: 6 p.m. Where: 2154 University Square Mall, Tampa Cost: Free



Looking for more Things to Do? Check out our Things To Do section.