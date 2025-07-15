Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Forecast: Dry this morning, PM rain likely

Afternoon and evening rain, especially north of I-4. Upper 80s and low 90s.
Dry to start today, but expect late day rain.

We'll start dry this morning with temperatures in the 70s. Look for mostly dry weather through the first half of the day with a mix of clouds and sun. Highs will climb to the upper 80s and low 90s, though it'll feel like the low 100s.

Low-pressure will track across the state today just to our north. The heaviest rains will be found just south of the track of the low. With the low expected to track generally from the east coast, near Daytona, to the Villages and Ocala east to Cedar Key. That will be locations north of I-4 in the heaviest rains. Some may get 2-4"+, leading to a threat of flooding late this afternoon and evening. The low pressure will move into the Gulf tonight and take the rain with it.

With the low-pressure still close, we're likely to see heavier coverage of afternoon storms on Wednesday, and maybe even Thursday too. Then, much drier air with lower rain coverage will move in for the weekend.

TROPICS: Low pressure will cross Florida and bring rain. The system will move back over the Gulf on Wednesday and could strengthen into a tropical storm as it heads generally WNW toward southern Louisiana.

