News to Know for January 8

Good morning from the ABC Action News team.
Have you turned the heat on yet? Sorry to break it to you, Floridians, but that chill in the air will linger through most of the week. Luckily, if you or someone you know needs a warm place to stay, several Tampa Bay counties have opened up cold weather shelters.
News to Know
- Treasure Island reverses course on hurricane process: Substantial damage letters can now be requested in person at city hall after public outcry compelled the city to stop mailing them out.
- Hillsborough County partners open up their space and hearts: As the temperature dips, Pastor Dr. Reba Haley is readying a warm place for folks to rest their heads.
- A Tampa council member proposes a hurricane relief payment: Luis Viera wants to work with Mayor Jane Castor on a package that would help families impacted by Hurricanes Helene and Milton.
- Polk County inches closer to no-kill status: In 2024, a record 80% of animals in county shelters were released alive.
Today's Weather Outlook
Meteorologist Greg Dee says temperatures will start in the 30s and 40s, and we'll see patchy frost north of the Bay to start the day. But on the bright side (no pun intended), there will be more sun today than yesterday.
Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:
Susan Solves It
There are many options for pet insurance, but is it worth it? We look at what you should consider before buying a plan.
Things to Do this Wednesday, Jan. 8
- Visit stingrays, seahorses, and otters at the Florida Aquarium.
- When: 9:30 a.m.
- Where: 701 Channelside Dr, Tampa
- Cost: $38
- Immerse yourself in a world of art at the Tampa Museum of Art.
- When: 10 a.m.
- Where: 120 W Gasparilla Plaza, Tampa
- Cost: $25
- Take a trip back to prehistoric times when dinosaurs roamed the earth at Dinosaur World.
- When: 10 a.m.
- Where: 5145 Harvey Tew Rd, Plant City
- Cost: $25
Looking for more Things to Do? Check out our Things To Do section.