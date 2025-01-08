News to Know for January 8

Good morning from the ABC Action News team.

Have you turned the heat on yet? Sorry to break it to you, Floridians, but that chill in the air will linger through most of the week. Luckily, if you or someone you know needs a warm place to stay, several Tampa Bay counties have opened up cold weather shelters.

Meteorologist Greg Dee says temperatures will start in the 30s and 40s, and we'll see patchy frost north of the Bay to start the day. But on the bright side (no pun intended), there will be more sun today than yesterday.

There are many options for pet insurance, but is it worth it? We look at what you should consider before buying a plan.

Visit stingrays, seahorses, and otters at the Florida Aquarium.

When: 9:30 a.m. Where: 701 Channelside Dr, Tampa Cost: $38

Immerse yourself in a world of art at the Tampa Museum of Art.

When: 10 a.m. Where: 120 W Gasparilla Plaza, Tampa Cost: $25

Take a trip back to prehistoric times when dinosaurs roamed the earth at Dinosaur World.

When: 10 a.m. Where: 5145 Harvey Tew Rd, Plant City Cost: $25



