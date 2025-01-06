Watch Now
Cold weather shelters opening across Tampa Bay

Cold weather shelters across the Tampa Bay area as temperatures are expected to dip into the 20s and 30s. This list will be updated as more counties release information.

Citrus:

No information provided

Hernando:

    • The shelter will be open Tuesday, Jan. 7

      Brooksville

      • Brooksville Enrichment Center
        • 800 John Gary Grubbs Blvd
        • 8 p.m. to 8 a.m.

    Hillsborough:

      • The shelter will be open Monday, Jan. 6

        Tampa

        • Church of God of Prophecy Hyde Park

          • 107 S. Oregon Ave.
          • Beginning at 6 p.m.

        • Hyde Park United Methodist Church

          • 500 W. Platt St.
          • Beginning at 6 p.m.

        • Amazing Love Ministries

          • 3304 E. Columbus Dr.
          • Beginning at 6 p.m.

        Valrico

        • Tampa Bay Mission of Hope

          • 212 S. St. Cloud Ave., Building A
          • Beginning at 6 p.m.

      Manatee:

        No information provided

        Hardee:

        No information provided

        Pasco:

          No information provided

          Pinellas:

          • Shelters will be open Tuesday, Jan. 7

            Tarpon Springs

            • Boys and Girls Club
              • 111 W. Lime St
              • 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.

            Clearwater

            • First United Methodist Church
              • 411 Turner St
              • 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.

            Pinellas Park

            • Boys and Girls Club
              • 7790 61st St. N.
              • 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.
            • First United Methodist Church
              • 9025 49th St. N.
              • 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.

            St Petersburg

            • Northwest Presbyterian Church
              • 6330 54th Ave. N.
              • 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.
            • WestCare Turning Point
              • 1801 5th Ave. N.
              • 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.
            • Unitarian Universalist Church
              • 100 Mirron Lake Dr. N.
              • 6 p.m. to 6 a.m
            • Salvation Army
              • 1400 4th St. S.
              • 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

          Polk:

          No information provided

          Sarasota County:

          • Shelters will be open Tuesday, Jan. 7

            • Salvation Army
              • 1400 10th St., Sarasota
              • 5 p.m. to 6 a.m.
            • 100 Church
              • 14525 Tamiami Trl., North Port
              • 5 p.m. to 7 a.m.

