Cold weather shelters opening across Tampa Bay

Cold weather shelters across the Tampa Bay area as temperatures are expected to dip into the 20s and 30s. This list will be updated as more counties release information.
Citrus:
No information provided
Hernando:
The shelter will be open Tuesday, Jan. 7
Brooksville
- Brooksville Enrichment Center
- 800 John Gary Grubbs Blvd
- 8 p.m. to 8 a.m.
- Brooksville Enrichment Center
Hillsborough:
The shelter will be open Monday, Jan. 6
Tampa
Church of God of Prophecy Hyde Park
- 107 S. Oregon Ave.
- Beginning at 6 p.m.
Hyde Park United Methodist Church
- 500 W. Platt St.
- Beginning at 6 p.m.
Amazing Love Ministries
- 3304 E. Columbus Dr.
- Beginning at 6 p.m.
Valrico
Tampa Bay Mission of Hope
- 212 S. St. Cloud Ave., Building A
- Beginning at 6 p.m.
Manatee:
No information provided
Hardee:
No information provided
Pasco:
No information provided
Pinellas:
Shelters will be open Tuesday, Jan. 7
Tarpon Springs
- Boys and Girls Club
- 111 W. Lime St
- 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Clearwater
- First United Methodist Church
- 411 Turner St
- 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Pinellas Park
- Boys and Girls Club
- 7790 61st St. N.
- 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.
- First United Methodist Church
- 9025 49th St. N.
- 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.
St Petersburg
- Northwest Presbyterian Church
- 6330 54th Ave. N.
- 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.
- WestCare Turning Point
- 1801 5th Ave. N.
- 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.
- Unitarian Universalist Church
- 100 Mirron Lake Dr. N.
- 6 p.m. to 6 a.m
- Salvation Army
- 1400 4th St. S.
- 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Boys and Girls Club
Polk:
No information provided
Sarasota County:
Shelters will be open Tuesday, Jan. 7
- Salvation Army
- 1400 10th St., Sarasota
- 5 p.m. to 6 a.m.
- 100 Church
- 14525 Tamiami Trl., North Port
- 5 p.m. to 7 a.m.
- Salvation Army
"It's such a tradition and blessing to be able to do this."
While today may be the start of the 119th annual Epiphany celebration in Tarpon Springs, on Sunday, the sponge docks were packed for the traditional blessing of the fleet. ABC Action News reporter Susan El Khoury spoke to participants and spectators alike about the meaning behind the celebrations.