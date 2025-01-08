Forecast: Mostly sunny and chilly, highs near 60

Cold weather continues today.

Temperatures will start in the 30s and 40s across the region today. We'll see patchy frost north of the Bay to start the day. Although a few clouds will return during the afternoon, we'll generally see more sun out there today compared to yesterday. That should help get the highs up into the upper 50s and low 60s this afternoon.

More cold weather is likely across the region Thursday with some of the coldest temps likely of the week around Tampa with some spots dropping to the mid-30s. Thursday afternoon looks chilly and sunny. Highs will reach the upper 50s.

Friday will start cold again but a change in wind direction ahead of a front will warm us up nicely during the afternoon with many towns getting back up above 70 degrees.

Saturday will also be mild but we'll also see more clouds and a chance for sct'd rain as a cold front moves through. Humidity levels will be higher too.

Once the front moves through late on Saturday, cool dry air returns with chilly temperatures and sunshine likely by Sunday.

Have a great Wednesday!