Polk County moves closer to goal of becoming a no-kill county in 2025

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — More pets are leaving Polk County’s animal shelters alive than ever before. In 2024 a record, 80% of animals in county shelters were released alive, making Polk County much closer to reaching its goal of becoming a no-kill county this year.

“At 90% is considered a no-kill status, that’s nationwide. So, we have 10% to go which is always the hardest to get,” said Randa Richter, Humane Programs & Public Media Director for SPCA Florida.

It’s a major feat when, just seven years ago, only 40% of animals were leaving Polk County Animal Control’s shelter alive. Richter said getting more animals spayed and neutered has saved lives.

“We do spay and neuter surgeries for Polk County Animal Control’s felines. We’ll do anywhere from 20 to 75 at a time. This week we’re doing three days of surgeries for them,” said Richter.

Polk County Animal Control depends on residents and rescue partners to help adopt and foster animals from its shelter. According to Animal Control 6,281 pets were adopted in 2024.

“We are their number one rescue partner. We have pulled just over 400 dogs,” said Angela Lorio, Co-founder of Polk County Bully Project.

Animal Control does not allow pit bulls to be adopted, so Polk County Bully Project takes them in.

“Unfortunately, when they run out of room, they’re forced to euthanize them,” Lorio said.

For the first time the county and SPCA are using Petco’s “Love Lost” online database to reunite lost pets with their owners and free up space in the shelter. Still, the Bully Project believes more can be done.

“I wish that there was a place in our county that would take in a person and their dog when they’re evicted. We have four dogs on hold at Animal Control right now. So that’s a very sad situation that I wish we could as a county address,” Lorio said.