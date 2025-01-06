News to Know for January 6

Good morning from the ABC Action News team.

Today marks the 119th annual Epiphany in Tarpon Springs, which includes the celebration's main event: the ceremonial cross dive. The participant who retrieves the cross is considered blessed for the entire year. If you want to partake in the festivities, head down to the St. Nicholas cathedral around 8 a.m. (stick around for food, drinks and dancing at the Glendi festival held after).

News to Know

Tarpon Springs prepares for a big celebration: While today may be the start of Epiphany, yesterday, the sponge docks were packed for the traditional blessing of the fleet.

The Bucs dominate, matching an NFL record along the way: The team clinched their fourth straight NFC South title while putting wide receiver Mike Evans over 1,000 yards receiving during a match against the Saints on Sunday.



Stomach bugs abound on cruise ships in 2024: The latest data from the CDC suggests 2024 was the worst year for cruise ship-based gastrointestinal outbreaks in over a decade.

Demi Moore takes home her first acting award: The 62-year-old actress won for best female actor in a film — musical or comedy for her performance in "The Substance."

Today's Weather Outlook

Meteorologist Greg Dee says arctic air will arrive today, but don't despair—we won't see its effects until late in the day and early tomorrow morning. The weather will be warm, breezy and humid for most of the day.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast with Greg Dee on Monday, January 6, 2025

Susan Solves It: Quick Tips

Homes are full of internet-connected devices but are also prone to being hacked. We look at ways to protect your tech.

Ways to protect your tech from hackers

Things to Do this Monday, January 6

Watch the annual cross dive or just enjoy food and drinks at the 119th Epiphany celebration.

When: Starting at 8 a.m. Where: St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Cathedral at 36 N. Pinellas Avenue Cost: Free



Enjoy a free fitness class at HIIT in the Park.

When: 7 p.m. Where: Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park, Tampa Cost: Free

Watch performers dazzle over 35,000 gallons of water at Cirque Italia: Water Circus

When: 7:30 p.m. Where: 102 Riviera Dunes Way, Palmetto Cost: Ticket prices from $38



