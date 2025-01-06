Watch Now
News to Know for January 6

Good morning from the ABC Action News team.

Today marks the 119th annual Epiphany in Tarpon Springs, which includes the celebration's main event: the ceremonial cross dive. The participant who retrieves the cross is considered blessed for the entire year. If you want to partake in the festivities, head down to the St. Nicholas cathedral around 8 a.m. (stick around for food, drinks and dancing at the Glendi festival held after).

News to Know

Today's Weather Outlook

Meteorologist Greg Dee says arctic air will arrive today, but don't despair—we won't see its effects until late in the day and early tomorrow morning. The weather will be warm, breezy and humid for most of the day.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast with Greg Dee on Monday, January 6, 2025

Susan Solves It: Quick Tips

Homes are full of internet-connected devices but are also prone to being hacked. We look at ways to protect your tech.

Ways to protect your tech from hackers

Things to Do this Monday, January 6

  • Watch the annual cross dive or just enjoy food and drinks at the 119th Epiphany celebration.
    • When: Starting at 8 a.m.
    • Where: St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Cathedral at 36 N. Pinellas Avenue
    • Cost: Free
  • Enjoy a free fitness class at HIIT in the Park.
    • When: 7 p.m.
    • Where: Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park, Tampa
    • Cost: Free
  • Watch performers dazzle over 35,000 gallons of water at Cirque Italia: Water Circus
    • When: 7:30 p.m.
    • Where: 102 Riviera Dunes Way, Palmetto
    • Cost: Ticket prices from $38

