Bucs' Evans matches Rice's NFL record with 11th consecutive season with 1,000 yards receiving

TAMPA, Fla. — Mike Evans hopes one of his idols, Randy Moss, was watching.

Tampa Bay's career receiving leader went over 1,000 yards for the 11th consecutive season Sunday, tying Hall of Famer Jerry Rice's NFL record and remaining on track to meet a challenge Moss, who was recently diagnosed with cancer, posed when Evans broke one of his records four years ago.

Evans is the only player in league history to begin a career with 11 straight 1,000-yard seasons. He reached the milestone this season despite missing three full games and most of a fourth with a hamstring injury that sidelined him for much of a four-game losing streak that threatened to undermine Tampa Bay's bid for a fourth straight NFC South title.

"I trained with Randy. I've been praying for him and his family. He's one of the best receivers ever," Evans said after reaching the milestone on a 9-yard reception from Baker Mayfield on the final play of the Buccaneers' playoff-clinching 27-19 victory over the New Orleans Saints.

"I broke his record initially, six straight. He challenged me to do it every year of my career," Evans added. "That's always been in the back of my mind coming from one of my idols, a guy I trained with, a guy who helped me get to where I am. I've been praying for you Big Bro, and I'm going to try to do what you challenged me to do."

The 31-year-old receiver finished with nine catches for 89 yards, boosting his season totals to 74 receptions for 1,004 yards.

The seventh overall pick from the 2014 draft, Evans holds every significant receiving record in franchise history. He's also the team's all-time scoring leader and on Sunday broke a tie with Moss, another Hall of Famer, for the second-most 1,000-yard receiving seasons in NFL history.

Rice, who had 1,000-plus yards receiving in 11 consecutive seasons from 1986 to 1996, is the all-time leader with 14.

"He's earned it," Bucs coach Todd Bowles said. "He's done everything for this organization and this team."

Sunday's victory was the team's sixth in seven games and not only clinched the division title, but ensured Tampa Bay will begin the playoffs with a home game.

Evans began the day needing 85 yards to reach 1,000. He had three catches for 30 yards — leaving him 5 yards shy — on a 12-play, 94-yard that rookie Bucky Irving finished with an 11-yard touchdown run with 1:51 remaining.

The Bucs defense helped Evans get the record, stopping New Orleans on downs with 36 seconds remaining.

"Everybody wanted him to have it," Bowles said. "Bucky with experience probably should have gone down."

Mayfield threw a quick pass to Evans on the next play, and the determined receiver turned it into a 9-yard gain that set off a wild celebration as teammates streamed off the sideline at Raymond James Stadium.

"The Saints didn't make it easy. They knew what was at stake. They were talking the whole time," Evans said. "They said, 'Stay on 13. … They kept saying it over and over. So we knew they were aware of the record. I'm just happy I got it."