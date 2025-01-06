Forecast: Cold front brings PM rain today

A cold front will bring clouds and warm weather through midday today. A quick shower is possible after 10am.

After 2pm, we'll see an increased chance of rain, starting at the Nature Coast first, moving down to Tampa/Clearwater/St Pete 3-4pm, and then Bradenton/Sarasota and Lakeland after that. The rain may be briefly heavy at times and a quick thunderstorm is possible too. Most of this will not be severe but along a coast a quick strong wind gust or a very brief waterspout are possible.

Behind the front, we'll see wind and quickly falling temperatures. Looks like we're looking at the coolest period so far this season over the next 3-4 days with lows in the 30s across the area (except the coast) each morning and highs only in the 50s and 60s.

There will be a brief warm-up on Saturday ahead of another front that will push down more cold, dry weather for the beginning of next week.