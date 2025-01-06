Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Forecast: Cold front brings PM rain today

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Partly sunny and mild early with highs today in the 70s. Look for an area of rain to move through this afternoon followed by much colder weather for the rest of the week.
Greg forecast 1/6/25
Posted
and last updated

A cold front will bring clouds and warm weather through midday today. A quick shower is possible after 10am.

After 2pm, we'll see an increased chance of rain, starting at the Nature Coast first, moving down to Tampa/Clearwater/St Pete 3-4pm, and then Bradenton/Sarasota and Lakeland after that. The rain may be briefly heavy at times and a quick thunderstorm is possible too. Most of this will not be severe but along a coast a quick strong wind gust or a very brief waterspout are possible.

Behind the front, we'll see wind and quickly falling temperatures. Looks like we're looking at the coolest period so far this season over the next 3-4 days with lows in the 30s across the area (except the coast) each morning and highs only in the 50s and 60s.

There will be a brief warm-up on Saturday ahead of another front that will push down more cold, dry weather for the beginning of next week.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo