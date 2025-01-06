After hurricanes Tarpon Springs celebrates Epiphany

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. — The Tarpon Springs sponge docks were packed for the traditional blessing of the fleet on Sunday ahead of the Epiphany.

The meaning behind the celebrations held all the more significance after Hurricanes Helene and Milton devastated the community last year.

"It's such a tradition and blessing to be able to do this," said Dino Roumanius.

The Greek Orthodox celebration held on January 6 marks the baptism of Christ. On Sunday, the Greek Orthodox Church blessed sponge divers, fishermen, and the boat fleet. While sponge diving has gotten safer, the event also honors divers who died.

Another blessing was done ahead of Monday's big tradition, diving for the cross.

"He [the Archbishop] blesses the water, and a couple seconds later he throws the cross in the water then whoever gets it is said to be blessed for the whole entire year," explained 17-year-old Nicholas Andreopoulos.

This year will be Andreopoulos' second time diving for the cross, which has become a family tradition spanning generations.

"Diving for the cross is a huge honor," his dad John Andreopoulos said. "It's especially moving for me because I dove myself when I was 16, 17, and 18. Now my son's diving for the second."

This will be the 119th year of Epiphany celebrations in Tarpon Springs.