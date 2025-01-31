News to Know for January 31

Good morning from the ABC Action News team.

Today, we're highlighting the University Area during our community show, where we showcase everything from hidden gems to local haunts in the neighborhoods of Tampa Bay. Some of our stops include a look inside Florida's last public-access television station, a school that offers ninja-style training and the deliciously iconic hot dogs at Mel's. And if you want us to check out your community, just fill out our form.

News to Know

More information on Wednesday's airline crash will be released: The National Transportation Safety Board will have a report about the collision between a passenger plane and a military helicopter within 30 days.

Today's Weather Outlook

Meteorologist Ally Blake says we'll have another foggy start to the day, with morning temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s. But the weather will warm up as partly cloudy skies take over and highs rise to near 80 degrees.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Ally Blake:

Ally's Friday Morning Forecast

Things to Do this Friday, Jan. 31

Pick up some fresh produce and flowers at the Dunedin Downtown Market.

When: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Where: 420 Main St, Dunedin Cost: Free

Enjoy a carillon performance by Linda Dzuris for the Florida Carillon Festival at Bok Tower Gardens.

When: 3 p.m. Where: 1151 Tower Boulevard, Lake Wales Cost: $20

Watch films and short films made by LGBTQ+ creatives at the Tampa Bay International Gay & Lesbian Film Festival.

When: 7:30 p.m. Where: 221 2nd Avenue N. St., Petersburg Cost: $12



Looking for more Things to Do? Check out our Things To Do section.