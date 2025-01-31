Forecast: Kicking off your Friday with fog & partly cloudy skies

TAMPA — Good Friday morning everyone! It is a nice and foggy start again here in the Bay area with most of the fog inland. Morning temps as you step out the door are mild in the upper 50s and low 60s. Partly cloudy skies take over today and highs rise to near 80 degrees. Tonight and early tomorrow sea fog will be a factor. Also a cold front will sweep through, there is an early morning rain chance, but it is low for Saturday. No need to cancel any outside plans. highs on Saturday in the mid 70s with the clouds receding throughout the day . Sunday also looks mostly dry near 80. Next week kicks off a very quiet weather pattern with highs in the low 80s and plentiful sunshine.

I hope you all have a great day and an even better weekend!

