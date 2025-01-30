Florida's last public access television station is inside the University Mall

The last public access television station in Florida is located in the University area at the University Mall.

Tampa Bay Community Network is a non-profit organization that trains people in video production and provides five cable channels and six streaming apps to Tampa Bay.

"There's nowhere else that you can go and get free training like this because if you live in Hillsborough County, it's free. Also, our cable channels still have a lot of value in them," said Antonia McCutcheon, Executive Director of Tampa Bay Community Network.

McCutcheon continued, "We actually air a synagogue every Friday night from their stream to our cable channels because half of their congregation doesn't know how to use a computer and still likes to watch their television on cable. So that is how we pretty much remain, you know, important to the community, and and, and the training is the big part of it. I mean, we help people get jobs."

A lot of important work is being done inside, helping the community with jobs and offering free programs.

Cable subscribers in the City of Tampa and unincorporated Hillsborough County can view their programming on FIOS channels 30 and 36, Spectrum cable channels 638 and 639 and Comcast cable channel 20.

