Floridians out of work after hurricanes are among the unemployed waiting months for benefits

TAMPA, Fla. — In less than two months, more than 100 people have contacted the ABC Action News I-Team, saying they are stuck waiting on unemployment benefits and are growing more desperate by the day.

This is as they continue to apply for jobs or have secured a new job but are still owed benefits.

Before the holidays, the I-Team reported on seemingly thousands of Floridians stuck in a holding pattern, known as an "adjudication hold," with no end in sight while waiting for the state to determine their unemployment benefits.

As the I-Team has reported for years, Floridians are faced with hours-long wait times, day after day, week after week, are disconnected, never called back, or cannot get through at all to someone at the Department of Commerce for help.

Now, the I-Team is hearing from Floridians who survived hurricanes Helene and Milton but are now drowning in debt.

Regina Parrish worked on St. Armand's Circle. She spoke with the I-Team via Zoom after moving out of state.

“I’m here with my family in Indiana. I had to leave Sarasota. I lost my condo. I couldn’t pay for it. I can’t pay my bills, so I will probably have to file bankruptcy," Parrish said.

Parrish said she is owed benefits dating back to October 1.

“I don’t want anyone to go through what I’m going through. And if there are people with children or their cars or their mortgages, I don’t want — it’s a terrible feeling," Parrish said.

She continued, "You just feel helpless and I just want the unemployment office, the state, to do what they can to get this fixed. I mean, it’s ridiculous that I don’t have benefits. Other people are struggling, I’m sure, because of this. So that’s the main reason why I reached out to you.”

