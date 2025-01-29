News to Know for January 29

Good morning from the ABC Action News team.
The weather is warming up this week, so it's the perfect time to get out and shop local. Plenty of small businesses that took a hit from last year's hurricanes are set to reopen within the next few days. Check out The Fish House tomorrow, a Ruskin seafood restaurant beloved by the community, or Bearss Grove on Jan. 31, a produce stand that's been serving Tampa for over 100 years.
News to Know
- Cedar Key cleans up marine debris: Aquaculture farms in the area were ripped apart by hurricanes, leaving nets all over the Big Bend Aquatic Preserve.
- Top chefs go head-to-head in a food fight: The best of Tampa Bay's culinary scene will battle onstage at Amalie Arena next month, settling the St. Pete vs. Tampa debate once and for all.
- The Lightning begin their 5-game home stand: The team has struggled in the first month of the new year, which makes these next games even more critical.
- Trump offers all federal workers a buyout: The plan is part of the president's new initiative to shrink the size of the US government.
Today's Weather Outlook
Meteorologist Ally Blake says we'll have a foggy start to the day, with temperatures in the 50s. But don't despair—once the sun comes out, highs will warm up to the 70s.
Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Ally Blake:
Susan Solves It
Smart devices are all around our homes, but many can "expire" and the FTC found most companies aren't telling customers.
Things to Do this Wednesday, Jan. 29
- Enjoy live music, food and drinks at Ranch Nite Wednesday in Lakewood Ranch.
- When: 6 p.m.
- Where: 1561 Lakefront Drive, Lakewood Ranch
- Cost: Free
- Catch a showing of the 1988 romantic drama "Cinema Paradiso" at the Tampa Theatre.
- When: 8 p.m.
- Where: 711 N Franklin St., Tampa
- Cost: $10
- View beautiful works of art at the Tampa Museum of Art.
- When: 10 a.m.
- Where: 120 W Gasparilla Plaza, Tampa
- Cost: $25
