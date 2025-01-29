News to Know for January 29

Good morning from the ABC Action News team.

The weather is warming up this week, so it's the perfect time to get out and shop local. Plenty of small businesses that took a hit from last year's hurricanes are set to reopen within the next few days. Check out The Fish House tomorrow, a Ruskin seafood restaurant beloved by the community, or Bearss Grove on Jan. 31, a produce stand that's been serving Tampa for over 100 years.

News to Know

Today's Weather Outlook

Meteorologist Ally Blake says we'll have a foggy start to the day, with temperatures in the 50s. But don't despair—once the sun comes out, highs will warm up to the 70s.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Ally Blake:

ALLY WED AM WX

Susan Solves It

Smart devices are all around our homes, but many can "expire" and the FTC found most companies aren't telling customers.

Susan Solves It Quick Tip: Smart Devices Hidden Lifespan

Things to Do this Wednesday, Jan. 29

Enjoy live music, food and drinks at Ranch Nite Wednesday in Lakewood Ranch.

When: 6 p.m. Where: 1561 Lakefront Drive, Lakewood Ranch Cost: Free

Catch a showing of the 1988 romantic drama "Cinema Paradiso" at the Tampa Theatre.

When: 8 p.m. Where: 711 N Franklin St., Tampa Cost: $10

View beautiful works of art at the Tampa Museum of Art.

When: 10 a.m. Where: 120 W Gasparilla Plaza, Tampa Cost: $25



Looking for more Things to Do? Check out our Things To Do section.