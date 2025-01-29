Watch Now
Top chefs in Tampa Bay prepare for a 'Food Fight' at Amalie Arena Feb. 11

Forty area restaurants will serve food and craft cocktails
Sean Daly
TAMPA, Fla. — Did someone say "Food Fight"?!

On Feb. 11 at Amalie Arena, the top chefs in Tampa Bay will do a culinary battle onstage — St. Pete vs. Tampa — while 40 area restaurants (including Mowgli's Tiffin, Teak, Eddie V's and Haven) will feed foodie fans.

And guess what? You're invited!

The charity event will benefit Metropolitan Ministries and their job training programs for people in need. Last year's "Tampa Bay Food Fight" raised $300,000 for the nonprofit; the goal is $400,000 for this year.

Tickets start at $100 and include food, entertainment and craft cocktails. Iron Chef star Geoffrey Zakarian will also make an appearance, signing copies of his new book.

For more on the event, go here.

