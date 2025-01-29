Forecast: A foggy morning with warmer temps on the way

TAMPA — Good morning Tampa Bay! It is a foggy Wednesday morning with most of the fog along the coast north of Tampa with morning lows near 50 degrees. Highs continue in the low 70s once the sun comes out. Fog likely linger the next few mornings as high pressure sets up overhead. Skies remain dry with southerly winds keeping us near 80 degrees. This pattern sets up into the foreseeable future. There is a small rain chance possible over the weekend, but models don't love it. Next week looks quiet, dry, and warm for now!

I hope you all have a great day!