News to Know for January 28

Today marks the 28th anniversary of the fatal Challenger disaster. The space shuttle was launched from Cape Canaveral before it exploded, killing the seven astronauts onboard. It was the first time that American astronauts lost their lives in flight. NASA held its Day of Remembrance on Jan. 23 to honor those lost, along with the crews of Apollo 1 and space shuttle Columbia.

News to Know

Thousands of people get ticketed under a new rule: The law allows Florida school districts to equip school buses with automated cameras that catch drivers who blow past a bus when the stop arm is out and the bus is stopped for kids.

Layoffs abound at Legoland Florida: The theme park let go of 234 employees, with the entertainment department making up about 75%. None are represented by unions.



A new exhibit is 'bursting' out of the walls: Akiko Kotani's "Burst," which she calls "a kind of journal," will be on display at the Chihuly Museum in St. Petersburg until March 8.

Safety improvements are planned for West Tampa's Main Street: City crews will restore the historic community, adding new road markings, better crosswalks and a four-way stop.

Today's Weather Outlook

Meteorologist Ally Blake says we'll see temperatures in the upper 50s this morning, but they'll warm up into the 70s later in the day. If you want even warmer weather, sunny skies hang around, and highs rise back to near 80-degree territory Thursday and beyond.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Ally Blake:

Susan Solves It

Hundreds of millions of dollars were lost last year to lottery and sweepstakes scams. We look at what you need to know and tips to help you avoid scams.

Susan Solves It Quick Tip: Lottery Scams

Things to Do this Tuesday, Jan. 28

Put your knowledge to the test at Trivia Night at Florida Avenue Brewing Co.

When: 7:30 p.m. Where: 2029 Arrowgrass Drive, Wesley Chapel Cost: Free

Enjoy music, food, fun, and more at Discover Dearborn.

When: 4 p.m. Where: West Dearborn Street, Englewood Cost: Free

Watch the Tampa Bay Lightning take on the Chicago Blackhawks at Amalie Arena.

When: 7 p.m. Where: 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa Cost: $32



