Main Street in West Tampa to get safety improvements

TAMPA, Fla. — Main Street in West Tampa will see safety improvements come to the historic community.

"West Tampa is considered like to me like an old classic car that's being restored,” said Benjamin Wright.

Wright is West Tampa born and raised. He also owns Foster's Barbershop off Main Street.

It's been in the community since 1965.

"I just love what they're doing to the area,” said Wright. “It's great."

The area is getting a facelift through the Main Street Quick Build project from North Armenia Avenue to North Boulevard.

The city said quick builds use smart design and lower-cost materials to implement projects in a shorter timeframe and at a lower cost compared to traditional construction methods.

“This project is about connecting neighborhoods,” said Tampa’s Mobility Director Vik Bhide. “This passes Rome Avenue, which is part of the West River build project, so this project will ultimately connect Hyde Park and all the neighborhoods between West Tampa and Hyde Park."

Crews will resurface Main Street from North Armenia to North Rome Avenue, adding new road markings along Main.

The city said upgrades also include better crosswalks, painted curb extensions, and a four-way stop at Main and North Albany Avenue will replace the current traffic signal.

"We're adding 200 parking spaces along here as well, working with the businesses and with the residents and with customers as well to see how we can bring this history of Main Street back to what it was,” said Mayor Jane Castor.

City leaders said parking spaces and a narrower road will encourage drivers to slow down.

And just like the welcome sign greeting guests to their community, long-time residents say these improvements are welcome too.

“It means a lot,” said Wright. “It brings respect to the neighborhood that was lacking for years that's finally come back."