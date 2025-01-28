Forecast: Morning clouds & afternoon sun

TAMPA — Good Tuesday morning Tampa Bay! It is mild out there with temps in the mid to upper 50s. Cloudy skies to start for most north of Tampa Bay with some patchy areas of inland fog. Eventually the clouds break as our next cold front moves through, and highs rise to near normal in the low 70s. Tomorrow morning looks slightly cooler than today with some 40s showing up. Sunny skies hang around and highs rise back to near 80 degree territory Thursday and beyond! The next best rain chances looks to be small overnight Friday into Saturday. Most stay dry.

I hope you all have a great day!

