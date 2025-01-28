New installation at Chihuly Museum is 'bursting' out of the walls

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — There’s a new installation on display at the Chihuly Museum called "Burst" because it’s literally bursting out of the walls like a tidal wave. It’s all hand-sewn by a Gulfport artist who has been working on it for the past two years.

“The reason why I do a tremendous amount of handwork is because I used to watch my mother knitting sweaters and blankets for comfort and care,” said artist Akiko Kotani.

Kotani wanted to take the lessons she learned from her mother growing up in Hawaii and use them, not for clothing or bedding but for one-of-a-kind artwork.

“Apply more monumental ideas to her humble way of working to crocheting sweaters,” said Kotani.

She launched her career in New York before becoming a college professor in Pennsylvania, and now she lives in Pinellas County.

“She is a local treasure. I think we can claim her, and we have talked off and on for many years about her having an exhibition here at the Morean,” said Amanda Cooper with the Morean Arts Center.

For the past two years, Kotani has been hand-stitching the exhibit "Burst," an idea she picked up from an old Japanese art sketch.

“It really is a reflection of a kind of journal. Every day, I have a different mood, a different feeling. Some days, my stitches will be tight, and other days it will be loose,” said Kotani.

Weaving together her upbringing with her professional career and having it on display in her current hometown is like putting an exclamation mark on Kotani’s life journey.

She said her mother would be so proud.

Kotani will be holding a special artist talk about her life and work on Feb. 7 at 6 p.m. at The Chihuly Museum.

“I want people to enjoy it, and it seems that they are enjoying it,” said Kotani.