News to Know for January 27

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW FOR (38).png

Good morning from the ABC Action News team.

After last week's snow, parts of the Sunshine State will finally see the return of some warmer weather. It'll be the perfect week to get outside in the Tampa Bay area, with temperatures in the mid to high 70s. Maybe take a stroll down the St. Pete Pier or check out the sponge docks in Tarpon Springs?

News to Know

Today's Weather Outlook

Meteorologist Ally Blake says to get ready for sunny skies and warmer temperatures. After a long stretch of cold, we'll finally be treated to temperatures in the low and mid-70s throughout the week.

Watch the Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Ally Blake:

Ally Blake weather forecast

Susan Solves It

Florida has one of the highest rates of credit card debt in the country, but the New Year can be a good time to prioritize your finances.

New year can be a good time to prioritize finances

Things to Do this Monday, January 27

  • Work on your drawing and painting media of choice or explore new ones in this class at the Tampa Museum of Art
    • When: 10:15 a.m.
    • Where: 522 N. Howard Avenue, Tampa
    • Cost: $37
  • Watch a dazzling performance of at the Cirque Italia Water Circus
    • When: 7:30 p.m.
    • Where: 459 Brandon Town Center Drive, Tampa
    • Cost: tickets cost $15 to $65
  • Play a round of pickleball with a scenic view at the St. Pete Pier
    • When: 10 a.m.
    • Where: 660 2nd Ave NE, St. Petersburg
    • Cost: $5

