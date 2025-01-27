News to Know for January 27

Good morning from the ABC Action News team.

After last week's snow, parts of the Sunshine State will finally see the return of some warmer weather. It'll be the perfect week to get outside in the Tampa Bay area, with temperatures in the mid to high 70s. Maybe take a stroll down the St. Pete Pier or check out the sponge docks in Tarpon Springs?

News to Know

South Tampa sees major violence Sunday night: Two people, including a suspect, are dead, and several others are injured after police say the suspect intentionally hit people with his car.

Two people, including a suspect, are dead, and several others are injured after police say the suspect intentionally hit people with his car. Officials search for a 6-year-old girl: Empress Moore was last seen wearing a puffy blue jacket, blue leggings and pink sparkly boots before disappearing in Lakeland.



Empress Moore was last seen wearing a puffy blue jacket, blue leggings and pink sparkly boots before disappearing in Lakeland. Florida Lt. Gov. Jeanette Núñez changes her stance: Núñez is no longer in support of in-state tuition for undocumented students, a bill she previously supported in 2014.

Núñez is no longer in support of in-state tuition for undocumented students, a bill she previously supported in 2014. The Chiefs advance to 3rd straight Super Bowl: The team will get a familiar foe in the Eagles, whom they beat two years ago for the first title in this run.

Today's Weather Outlook

Meteorologist Ally Blake says to get ready for sunny skies and warmer temperatures. After a long stretch of cold, we'll finally be treated to temperatures in the low and mid-70s throughout the week.

Watch the Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Ally Blake:

Ally Blake weather forecast

Susan Solves It

Florida has one of the highest rates of credit card debt in the country, but the New Year can be a good time to prioritize your finances.

New year can be a good time to prioritize finances

Things to Do this Monday, January 27

Work on your drawing and painting media of choice or explore new ones in this class at the Tampa Museum of Art

When: 10:15 a.m. Where: 522 N. Howard Avenue, Tampa Cost: $37

Watch a dazzling performance of at the Cirque Italia Water Circus

When: 7:30 p.m. Where: 459 Brandon Town Center Drive, Tampa Cost: tickets cost $15 to $65

Play a round of pickleball with a scenic view at the St. Pete Pier

When: 10 a.m. Where: 660 2nd Ave NE, St. Petersburg Cost: $5



Looking for more Things to Do? Check out our Things To Do section.