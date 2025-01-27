6-year-old girl missing from Lakeland found safe

LAKELAND, Fla. — A Missing Child Alert was canceled after a 6-year-old girl who went missing in Lakeland was found safe.

The Lakeland Police Department said Empress Moore, who was last seen in the 800 block of North New York Avenue, was found safe. Police said Moore ran away from home around 8:30 p.m.

Moore's mother called the police, and a search was conducted. Officers found her at a friend's home in the 200 block of Pear Street, and she was returned home.

Then, around 9:30 p.m., Moore ran away a second time, and her mother called the police around 10:55 p.m. Officers and detectives continued to search through the night before they announced that she was found around 8:30 a.m.