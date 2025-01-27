Forecast: 70s return & stick around

TAMPA — Good Monday morning Tampa Bay! It is a mild start to the morning with a bit of fog inland east of 75. Drive safely if you are in those location, but by mid-morning it will subside. If you like sunshine and 70s that's all you really need to know for the first part of the week. Skies look just on the nose for normal this time of year with highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 50s. Mid-week is our game changer! Highs make a warm run near 80 and stay like that into the weekend. Our next front looks to pass through this weekend. Light rain chances are possible for now, but nothing too substantial.

I hope you all have a great day!

- Meteorologist Ally Blake

