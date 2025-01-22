News to Know for January 22

Good morning from the ABC Action News team.

The holidays have been over, but parts of our state now look straight out of a Christmas card as a historic winter storm blows through the South. Pensacola saw 7.6 inches of snow, while Milton snagged the top spot at 8.8 inches, beating the state record of 4 inches in 1954. The storm has even triggered some of the first-ever blizzard warnings for other parts of the US—talk about unusual.

The winter storm breaks records: Nearly three-quarters of Americans were urged to take precautions against cold weather on Tuesday as the storm brought record snowfall and blizzard warnings.

A teenager is arrested after a shooting: Police charged the 15-year-old with first-degree murder for the killing of Candice Stinson in Tarpon Springs.



Police charged the 15-year-old with first-degree murder for the killing of Candice Stinson in Tarpon Springs. Florida schools and businesses close for the weather: USF, FAMU and FSU closed their campuses and canceled classes due to the unusual winter conditions.

USF, FAMU and FSU closed their campuses and canceled classes due to the unusual winter conditions. Treasure Island changes a permitting process: FEMA has multiple concerns about how the city is rebuilding after Hurricanes Helene and Milton.

Meteorologist Greg Dee says while we won't see any snow, we may deal with some sleet today. Expect some chilly rain this morning, along with some pretty cold temperatures in the 30s and 40s.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast with Greg Dee on Wednesday, January 22, 2025

While Bitcoin's value is soaring, not everyone is getting a return on their investment. Some have learned they were hit by a scam.

Susan Solves It Quick Tip: Crypto Scams

Things to Do this Wednesday, Jan. 22

Enjoy live music, food and drinks at Ranch Nite Wednesday in Lakewood Ranch.

When: 6 p.m. Where: 1561 Lakefront Drive, Lakewood Ranch Cost: Free

Catch a showing of the 1992 biopic "Ed Wood" at the Tampa Theatre.

When: 8 p.m. Where: 711 N Franklin St., Tampa Cost: $10

Enjoy an immersive art experience at FloriRAMA.

When: 12 p.m. Where: 2602 Fairfield Ave. S., St. Petersburg Cost: $25



