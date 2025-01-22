15-year-old arrested for fatally shooting woman in Tarpon Springs: Police

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. — A teenage boy was arrested for shooting and killing a woman in Tarpon Springs on Monday, according to police.

The Tarpon Springs Police Department said officers arrived in the 1300 block of Starlight Cove around 8 p.m. after receiving reports about the shooting. They then found 36-year-old Candice Stinson, who was unresponsive, and began to administer first aid.

Stinson was taken to Regional Medical Center Bayonet Point by EMS, where she was pronounced dead.

On Jan. 21, police arrested the 15-year-old suspect in connection to the shooting. Police said he is being charged with first-degree murder.

This is an ongoing investigation. If there are any other witnesses to the shooting, police ask you to call Detective Melton at 727-938-2849.