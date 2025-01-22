Forecast: AM Showers, then dry and chilly

Morning showers only, dry and chilly this afternoon.

We'll start off today with a chilly rain (possibly mixing with sleet) and temperatures in the 30s and 40s. The wind chills will dip into the 20s at times. The rain however will be over before 8am for most. The rest of the afternoon looks chilly with temperatures briefly getting into the 50s. There will be some breaks of sun too, which should make it feel better.

Unfortunately, the sun won't be around for long. By late today clouds will be back on the increase and we will turn cloudy again overnight. By Thursday morning, as another strong upper-level storm swings by, we'll see sct'd showers returning.

Thursday right now is not looking like a nice day. There will be lots of clouds, sct'd showers or drizzle and highs only in the low 50s for most. Some towns Thursday may only stay in the upper 40s.

Once this next storm is out Thursday evening, we won't warm up much, but at least we should see a lot of sun return. This begins on Friday. We'll start Friday cold, lots of 30s around, but by the afternoon should climb well into the 50s with mostly sunny skies.

Saturday morning will be the coldest of the week with frosts and freezes likely. Saturday itself looks sunny and nice. Temperatures will warm to around 60 by the afternoon,

Speaking of warming, we've got a lot of that beginning on Sunday. Sunday will start chilly again but by the afternoon the winds will begin to swing around more from the east and eventually southeast. This will bring is much milder air from the Atlantic pushing our highs into the low 70s.

Temperatures will likely stay in the 70s for much or even all of next week with several days seeing highs in the mid-70s at least, which is above normal.

Stay warm!